Teladoc Health Earns Multiple Telehealth Accreditations from ClearHealth Quality Institute

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced it has earned two accreditations through ClearHealth Quality Institute’s Telemedicine Accreditation Program (TAP). The company gained independent accreditation for both its Consumer-to-Provider services for acute care needs, as well as its Provider-to-Consumer services, which focus on the ongoing provider/patient relationship when treating specialty and chronic conditions, including mental health.



“Delivering high-quality clinical care is at the heart of Teladoc Health’s mission. It’s central to our commitment to lead by example and elevate virtual care standards for ourselves, our members, and for the industry,” said Jason Tibbels, MD, chief quality officer, Teladoc Health.

To achieve CHQI accreditation for telemedicine, Teladoc Health completed a robust application process spanning both business and clinical operations. It demonstrated the company’s long-term commitment to deliver the highest caliber of care in the industry, as evidenced by Teladoc Health’s other market-leading initiatives such as establishing the first and only Patient Safety Organization (PSO) for virtual care and research into antibiotic stewardship with USC .

“As more consumers depend on virtual care, they seek assurances that it is quality care, particularly as not all telemedicine providers set quantifiable care metrics. Consumers, medical providers, employers, and insurers alike generally feel more comfortable and more confident relying on healthcare entities that have secured accreditation,” said Michael Gomes, CEO, CHQI. “By becoming a CHQI-accredited organization for telemedicine in two areas, Teladoc Health reaches a new standard of quality in the delivery of telemedicine in our country.”

For more information, visit TeladocHealth.com .

About ClearHealth Quality Institute™ (CHQI)

Founded upon the principles of accountability, integrity, and quality, ClearHealth Quality Institute’s (CHQI) goal is to create innovative accreditation programs and compliance solutions that improve the health insurance and provider systems of care. CHQI’s Telemedicine Accreditation Program and Mental Health Parity/Substance Use Disorder Accreditation Program collectively accredit the nation’s leading health plans, health systems, and telemedicine organizations. CHQI is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteer members to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about CHQI, please contact (410) 756-1300, info@CHQI.com , or visit www.chqi.com .

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

