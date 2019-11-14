Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teladoc Health, Inc.    TDOC

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teladoc Health Earns Multiple Telehealth Accreditations from ClearHealth Quality Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:35am EST

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced it has earned two accreditations through ClearHealth Quality Institute’s Telemedicine Accreditation Program (TAP). The company gained independent accreditation for both its Consumer-to-Provider services for acute care needs, as well as its Provider-to-Consumer services, which focus on the ongoing provider/patient relationship when treating specialty and chronic conditions, including mental health.

“Delivering high-quality clinical care is at the heart of Teladoc Health’s mission. It’s central to our commitment to lead by example and elevate virtual care standards for ourselves, our members, and for the industry,” said Jason Tibbels, MD, chief quality officer, Teladoc Health.

To achieve CHQI accreditation for telemedicine, Teladoc Health completed a robust application process spanning both business and clinical operations. It demonstrated the company’s long-term commitment to deliver the highest caliber of care in the industry, as evidenced by Teladoc Health’s other market-leading initiatives such as establishing the first and only Patient Safety Organization (PSO) for virtual care and research into antibiotic stewardship with USC.  

“As more consumers depend on virtual care, they seek assurances that it is quality care, particularly as not all telemedicine providers set quantifiable care metrics. Consumers, medical providers, employers, and insurers alike generally feel more comfortable and more confident relying on healthcare entities that have secured accreditation,” said Michael Gomes, CEO, CHQI. “By becoming a CHQI-accredited organization for telemedicine in two areas, Teladoc Health reaches a new standard of quality in the delivery of telemedicine in our country.”

For more information, visit TeladocHealth.com.

About ClearHealth Quality Institute™ (CHQI)
Founded upon the principles of accountability, integrity, and quality, ClearHealth Quality Institute’s (CHQI) goal is to create innovative accreditation programs and compliance solutions that improve the health insurance and provider systems of care. CHQI’s Telemedicine Accreditation Program and Mental Health Parity/Substance Use Disorder Accreditation Program collectively accredit the nation’s leading health plans, health systems, and telemedicine organizations. CHQI is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteer members to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about CHQI, please contact (410) 756-1300, info@CHQI.com, or visit www.chqi.com.

About Teladoc Health
A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Anthony Steel
Weber Shandwick
917-803-1990
asteel@webershandwick.com

Courtney McLeod
914-265-6789
cmcleod@teladochealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
08:35aTeladoc Health Earns Multiple Telehealth Accreditations from ClearHealth Qual..
GL
11/06Teladoc Health Ranks First in Customer Satisfaction in Inaugural J.D. Power T..
GL
11/05Teladoc Health Providing Free Health Visits to Those Impacted by California W..
GL
11/04Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
10/30TELADOC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30TELADOC HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/30TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/30Teladoc Health Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/25TELADOC HEALTH : Launches Teladoc Medical Experts for Complex Physical and Menta..
AQ
10/11Teladoc Health to Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 548 M
EBIT 2019 -81,4 M
Net income 2019 -104 M
Finance 2019 50,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -55,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -69,1x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 5 770 M
Chart TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teladoc Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 82,80  $
Last Close Price 79,71  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason N. Gorevic Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter A. McClennen President-North America Hospitals & Group Health
David B. Snow Non-Executive Chairman
David William Sides Chief Operating Officer
Mala Murthy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.60.80%5 770
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION11.14%94 736
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.99%45 582
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA13.23%29 421
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA16.21%21 688
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%20 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group