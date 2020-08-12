Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teladoc Health, Inc.    TDOC

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:51am EDT

PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, together with Zane Burke, chief executive officer of Livongo, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Patrick Feeley
Vice President, Investor Relations
914-265-7925
pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:
Courtney McLeod
Teladoc Health
914-265-6789
cmcleod@teladochealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
08:51aTeladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08/06LIVONGO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
08/06CEO’s of  Veeva Systems, CloudMD, Teladoc, and Livongo Discuss Innovati..
AQ
08/06TELEMEDICINE & HEALTHTECH : CEO’s of TDOC, VEEV, DOCRF, LVGO Discuss Digit..
AQ
08/06TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal
RE
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05WeissLaw LLP Investigates Livongo Health, Inc.
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 990 M - -
Net income 2020 -112 M - -
Net cash 2020 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -132x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 926 M 14 926 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 727
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teladoc Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 230,16 $
Last Close Price 183,75 $
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason N. Gorevic Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Snow Non-Executive Chairman
David William Sides Chief Operating Officer
Mala Murthy Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Nadler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.119.48%14 926
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.16%85 406
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.97%44 482
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.51.66%26 761
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.18%25 951
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.52%25 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group