Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

  • Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, which will include a presentation by Mr. Gorevic at 10:55 a.m. Mountain time.

  • Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, which will include a presentation by both Mr. Gorevic and Ms. Murthy at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health
A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
443-213-0500
teladoc@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Courtney McLeod
Teladoc Health
914-265-6789
cmcleod@teladochealth.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
