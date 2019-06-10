Telaria : Expands EMEA Leadership Team With Appointment of Industry Veterans

Bill Swanson and Carole Dubourg to Help Grow Telaria’s Global Premium
Video and CTV Opportunities
Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage
video advertising for premium publishers, has hired Bill Swanson as VP,
EMEA to lead the company’s growth in the region. He will report to
Telaria Chief Strategy Officer Doug Campbell and will be based out of
the company’s London office. Carole Dubourg has also joined the company
as Country Manager for France where she is based in Telaria’s Paris
office.
Mr. Swanson is a seasoned digital media and advertising veteran with
over 20 years of industry experience. He was most recently Chief Revenue
Officer, EMEA, at PubMatic where he was responsible for launching and
growing the company’s EMEA supply side platform business and driving its
expansion through opening multiple offices across the region. Mr.
Swanson has also held roles at leading publishers including The
Independent (ESI Media), The Times, and The Sun (News UK)
which has provided him unique insight into the opportunities
programmatic video can create for them.
Ms. Dubourg was most recently Country Lead in France at Sizmek where she
managed the sales team and developed and expanded relationships with all
the platform’s stakeholders. Previously, she was the Managing Director
of Digital at Doctissimo, a Group Lagardere company where she was
responsible for monetization across all digital properties. Ms. Dubourg
has also held leadership positions at Ovalie Communication, Yahoo! and
Canal+.
“We’re delighted to have Bill and Carole join Telaria to further
solidify our global leadership team and help extend our video platform
footprint throughout EMEA,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at Telaria. “Cord
cutting is becoming a global phenomenon, and as advertisers seek to
connect with audiences in new OTT environments across Europe, having
experienced leaders to help publishers take advantage of this
opportunity is essential.”
“Telaria has built a leading position in connected TV and premium video
in the U.S., and I’m looking forward to leveraging that expertise and
unique technology for the growing CTV/OTT market in EMEA,” said Mr.
Swanson. “With transparent business models and technology that simplify
challenges and unlock programmatic video opportunities for publishers
and brands, Telaria is perfectly positioned to accelerate growth in the
region as more brands and agencies look to access cord cutters and
premium video takes off.”
“I’m excited to join Telaria at this strategic time as television and
digital video undergo significant changes in France. I see enormous
potential for Telaria’s proven technology in digital video and connected
TV in this region, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s
accelerated growth,” said Ms. Dubourg.
About Telaria
Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage
premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of
analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct
monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total
command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers
unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out
of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005038/en/