Telaria : Expands EMEA Leadership Team With Appointment of Industry Veterans

06/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Bill Swanson and Carole Dubourg to Help Grow Telaria’s Global Premium Video and CTV Opportunities

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, has hired Bill Swanson as VP, EMEA to lead the company’s growth in the region. He will report to Telaria Chief Strategy Officer Doug Campbell and will be based out of the company’s London office. Carole Dubourg has also joined the company as Country Manager for France where she is based in Telaria’s Paris office.

Mr. Swanson is a seasoned digital media and advertising veteran with over 20 years of industry experience. He was most recently Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA, at PubMatic where he was responsible for launching and growing the company’s EMEA supply side platform business and driving its expansion through opening multiple offices across the region. Mr. Swanson has also held roles at leading publishers including The Independent (ESI Media), The Times, and The Sun (News UK) which has provided him unique insight into the opportunities programmatic video can create for them.

Ms. Dubourg was most recently Country Lead in France at Sizmek where she managed the sales team and developed and expanded relationships with all the platform’s stakeholders. Previously, she was the Managing Director of Digital at Doctissimo, a Group Lagardere company where she was responsible for monetization across all digital properties. Ms. Dubourg has also held leadership positions at Ovalie Communication, Yahoo! and Canal+.

“We’re delighted to have Bill and Carole join Telaria to further solidify our global leadership team and help extend our video platform footprint throughout EMEA,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at Telaria. “Cord cutting is becoming a global phenomenon, and as advertisers seek to connect with audiences in new OTT environments across Europe, having experienced leaders to help publishers take advantage of this opportunity is essential.”

“Telaria has built a leading position in connected TV and premium video in the U.S., and I’m looking forward to leveraging that expertise and unique technology for the growing CTV/OTT market in EMEA,” said Mr. Swanson. “With transparent business models and technology that simplify challenges and unlock programmatic video opportunities for publishers and brands, Telaria is perfectly positioned to accelerate growth in the region as more brands and agencies look to access cord cutters and premium video takes off.”

“I’m excited to join Telaria at this strategic time as television and digital video undergo significant changes in France. I see enormous potential for Telaria’s proven technology in digital video and connected TV in this region, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s accelerated growth,” said Ms. Dubourg.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
