Telaria : Inks Partnership with ABS-CBN Corporation, the Philippines' Leading Media and Entertainment Group 

09/03/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Telaria Emerges as Clear OTT Monetization Leader in Southeast Asia Following Deals in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, today announced a partnership with ABS-CBN Corporation, the largest media and entertainment group in the Philippines. ABS-CBN will use Telaria’s Video Management Platform (VMP) to manage and monetize their OTT video inventory across all screens. With the signing of ABS-CBN, Telaria now works with all the major Southeast Asian OTT video platforms including Astro, True Digital and FPT Television.

Over 13 million viewers watch video content through ABS-CBN’s OTT platform iWant which includes programming such as local news, reality TV, variety shows, and movies. Leveraging Telaria’s VMP, ABS-CBN will be able to discover deeper insights into its video programming and data across all formats and screens that can help advertisers make more informed buys. Additionally, Telaria’s VMP provides the industry’s only live-data visualization and real-time diagnostics solution.

“Due to the size and scope of our business, we take great care in vetting new technology partners to ensure our users continue to have an optimal viewing experience. We were impressed by Telaria’s Video Management Platform and we are confident that this partnership will take our programmatic advertising strategy to the next level,” said Daniel Lawrense M. Dadulla, Head of Programmatic and Ad Networks Operation at ABS-CBN. “The future of TV is bright and we are excited to work with Telaria to navigate the next chapter of our industry.”

“We are excited to partner with ABS-CBN to help them achieve the full value of their high quality video inventory with the utmost level of transparency and service,” said Kevin Smyth, GM of Southeast Asia at Telaria. “Demand for premium video channels to reach consumers is at an all-time high and we’re proud that ABS-CBN has chosen us to help them bring their vast trove of video content to advertisers.”

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria’s clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, Sling TV, Sony Vue, Viacom’s Pluto TV, Tubi, Singtel, Australia’s Channel Nine and Channel Ten, and Brazil’s Globo. Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
