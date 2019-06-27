Log in
TELARIA INC

(TLRA)
Telaria : Named Marketing Technology Company of The Year at the Mumbrella Awards

06/27/2019

Win Highlights Video Management Platform’s Innovations for OTT and BVOD Publishers and the Company’s Commercial Success in AUNZ

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, won the award for Marketing Technology Company of the Year at the Mumbrella Awards in Sydney. The Telaria Video Management Platform (VMP) was awarded the honor based on its ability to solve the nuances of advanced TV amid the changing ways audiences watch video, while tackling the workflow and ad delivery challenges faced by publishers today. Winners were selected following a rigorous review process by senior industry leaders from across the digital advertising ecosystem.

Leading Australian and New Zealand TV broadcasters Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media, Network Ten, SBS, Foxtel, TVNZ, and Mediaworks all use the Telaria VMP to monetise their BVOD inventory. Telaria’s platform features the industry’s only live-data visualisation and diagnostics solution across direct and programmatic sales, leverages deep first and third-party data integrations to provide publishers full transparency, and enables them to better segment and value their audience and inventory, thereby driving real-time revenue gains.

Telaria’s APAC business, which counts over 60 prominent APAC publishers as clients, continues to grow at a rapid pace bolstered by its strong OTT footprint. Importantly, as the industry has evolved, increased buyer education by Telaria has led to greater uptake of connected TV inventory with a record number of advertisers running campaigns on the platform.

“We are tremendously proud to be recognised by Mumbrella and the judges as the Marketing Technology Company of the Year as it speaks directly to the superior level of expertise and service that our team provides every single day,” said Juliette Stead, Senior Vice President, APAC at Telaria. “There is still much to be accomplished in the industry and we are focused on continuing to deliver market-leading solutions for our partners who are at the forefront of OTT and BVOD innovation.”

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
