Telaria, Inc.    TLRA

TELARIA, INC.

(TLRA)
Telaria : New Ad Pod Controls Offer Publishers More Options To Increase…

10/31/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Telaria's Video Management Platform (VMP) maximizes advertising yield for premium video publishers around the world, with tools designed to provide the best possible experience for viewers and advertisers. Telaria's dedication to create the best CTV experience means investing in robust ad pod tools for publishers.

Ad pods are a tool we use to organize sequential ads shown before, during, or after video content, and is designed to mimic the linear TV ad experience for streaming video. Ad pods solve for frequency capping and competitive separation to ensure quality experiences for publishers' most important asset-their viewers.

We've now further enhanced our ad podding capabilities to give publishers more control over their video inventory.

Through Telaria's VMP, publishers now have three methods they can use to fill ad pods:

  1. Speed Mode executes all slots in the ad pod in parallel, ensuring minimum time to fill. This fills ad slots as fast as possible, but has higher rates of duplication.
  2. Fill Mode executes slots sequentially, communicating winning advertisers from previous slots in subsequent bid requests to avoid duplication. This maximizes fill and advertiser diversity, but can be slower.
  3. Staggered Mode (New!) is a method that includes the best of both speed and serial mode. Slots will fire in sequence but with just 50ms between each firing. When the first slot has a winning advertiser, it populates the dynamic blacklists of any uninitiated slot. This method is best for publishers who are looking to maximize revenue in content with high ad pod slot counts, or for publishers using playlist features (essentially looking to fill several ad pods within one program at the same time).

Telaria's enhancements make its ad podding capabilities one of the most advanced in the industry and gives publishers the flexibility and control when monetizing their premium video inventory. Login to Telaria's VMP or work with your Telaria representative to implement the new ad pods feature!

Disclaimer

Telaria Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:16:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,3 M
EBIT 2019 -9,51 M
Net income 2019 -6,05 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -59,2x
P/E ratio 2020 196x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart TELARIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Telaria, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELARIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,63  $
Last Close Price 7,84  $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John S. Rego CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Rama Roberts Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELARIA, INC.187.18%360
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.37%1 103 202
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC40.28%30 477
SYNOPSYS63.35%20 681
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.96%18 783
SPLUNK INC.14.90%18 593
