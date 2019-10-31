Telaria : New Ad Pod Controls Offer Publishers More Options To Increase…

Telaria's Video Management Platform (VMP) maximizes advertising yield for premium video publishers around the world, with tools designed to provide the best possible experience for viewers and advertisers. Telaria's dedication to create the best CTV experience means investing in robust ad pod tools for publishers.

Ad pods are a tool we use to organize sequential ads shown before, during, or after video content, and is designed to mimic the linear TV ad experience for streaming video. Ad pods solve for frequency capping and competitive separation to ensure quality experiences for publishers' most important asset-their viewers.

We've now further enhanced our ad podding capabilities to give publishers more control over their video inventory.