Telaria : New Ad Pod Controls Offer Publishers More Options To Increase…

Telaria's Video Management Platform (VMP) maximizes advertising yield for premium video publishers around the world, with tools designed to provide the best possible experience for viewers and advertisers. Telaria's dedication to create the best CTV experience means investing in robust ad pod tools for publishers.
Ad pods are a tool we use to organize sequential ads shown before, during, or after video content, and is designed to mimic the linear TV ad experience for streaming video. Ad pods solve for frequency capping and competitive separation to ensure quality experiences for publishers' most important asset-their viewers.
We've now further enhanced our ad podding capabilities to give publishers more control over their video inventory.
Through Telaria's VMP, publishers now have three methods they can use to fill ad pods:
Speed Mode executes all slots in the ad pod in parallel, ensuring minimum time to fill. This fills ad slots as fast as possible, but has higher rates of duplication.
Fill Mode executes slots sequentially, communicating winning advertisers from previous slots in subsequent bid requests to avoid duplication. This maximizes fill and advertiser diversity, but can be slower.
Staggered Mode (New!) is a method that includes the best of both speed and serial mode. Slots will fire in sequence but with just 50ms between each firing. When the first slot has a winning advertiser, it populates the dynamic blacklists of any uninitiated slot. This method is best for publishers who are looking to maximize revenue in content with high ad pod slot counts, or for publishers using playlist features (essentially looking to fill several ad pods within one program at the same time).
Telaria's enhancements make its ad podding capabilities one of the most advanced in the industry and gives publishers the flexibility and control when monetizing their premium video inventory. Login to Telaria's VMP or work with your Telaria representative to implement the new ad pods feature!
