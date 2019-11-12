Log in
Telaria : New Zealand's Largest News Site, Stuff, Selects Telaria's Video Management Platform to Manage and Monetize Video Supply

0
11/12/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform that optimizes yield for leading video publishers, today announced that it has been selected by Stuff Limited, to programmatically manage and monetize the video inventory of its flagship digital asset Stuff, New Zealand's largest and most popular news site. Stuff reaches over 52% of New Zealand’s population with premium content spanning breaking news, business, lifestyle, weather and other verticals.

Stuff joins Telaria’s strong roster of New Zealand publisher partners including TVNZ, Mediaworks, Mi9NZ and Choice TV. The partnership comes at a particularly pivotal time as Stuff evolves its offering to include compelling long-format content, a format that is attractive to buyers and viewers.

“We are delighted to be working with Telaria as they have pioneered the programmatic video market here in New Zealand and they have a deep expertise in video in all its forms,” said Albi Pecora, Head of Digital Revenue Products at Stuff. “In a constantly changing digital landscape, and specifically the one of programmatic advertising, it’s important for us to work with best in class technologies for all of our offerings. We appreciate that Telaria are a trusted partner for the leading publishers in the region. We look forward to working with them to leverage their Video Management Platform as we grow our business and offer ever more compelling content to our viewers and advertisers.”

“We’re excited to partner with the visionary team at Stuff to give advertisers more opportunities to place their brand alongside high quality video content that reaches millions of people every month,” said Yael Milbank, General Manager of New Zealand at Telaria. “Our partnership with Stuff builds on our firm footprint in the region and as the New Zealand video market continues to grow and mature, we look forward to helping Stuff navigate these developments with continued success.”

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria’s clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, SonyVue, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media, and Brazil’s Globo. Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About Stuff NZ

Stuff is a collection of digital-first products and services that connect Kiwi communities to the stuff that matters, the stuff they love and the stuff that brings us together. With storytelling at its heart, Stuff is leveraging its audience scale to diversify into new categories and revenue streams, ensuring it can continue to deliver quality local journalism that Kiwis look for every day. We will continue to produce quality, local journalism, hold the powerful to account, give the weak a voice and sustain a healthy democracy. Click here to see a full portfolio of our brands - including Stuff, Neighbourly, energyclubnz, Stuff Fibre and Play Stuff. Find out more at: about.stuff.co.nz


© Business Wire 2019
