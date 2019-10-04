Telaria : The Games Continue at “I Want My CTV” Los Angeles
10/04/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
After a packed-house event in New York earlier this summer, Telaria took our 'I Want My CTV' Gameshow Edition on the road to Los Angeles. We invited local agency buyers and marketers to Mr. C Beverly Hills to start their day with a mimosa and informative game show featuring premium CTV publishers A+E, Crackle Plus, Philo, Sling, and XUMO.
The event was hosted by our very own Tripp Sommese from our Demand Operations team, who entertained a room full of buyers by quizzing the panelists in a dating show format. The panelists played three rounds focused around their differentiated content, unique audience, and targeting capabilities to show buyers the inherent value of their CTV inventory and how they can reach the right viewers in the right context through Telaria's platform.
Learn more about Telaria's premium CTV partners who participated in our 'I Want My CTV' Gameshow.
A+E Networks is a global entertainment media company with several original brands: Biography, A&E®, HISTORY®, Lifetime®, LMN®, FYITM, and VICELAND, reaching 330 million people worldwide.
Crackle Plus provides an extraordinary live TV streaming experience where consumers can get local news, live sports, and TV channels they love on their favorite compatible devices, reaching 450 markets in the U.S.
Philo, inspired by the inventor of electronic television, was created to build a better TV experience, available nationwide and offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels.
Sling is the largest internet-based live TV service. Buyers can reach highly sought after cord-cutters and cord-nevers, engaged with their favorite live and on-demand programs through broadcast quality CTV inventory.
XUMO is the destination for free live and on-demand streaming entertainment, bringing consumers over 160 premium digital channels via applications that are fully equipped with content recommendations, curated programs, and DAI capabilities.
Contact us at events@telaria.com if you would like more information about our future 'I Want My CTV' events!