Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Telaria Inc    TLRA

TELARIA INC (TLRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 10:00:00 pm
3.555 USD   +1.28%
10:16pTELARIA : To Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
08/14TELARIA : Integrates Nielsen DAR to Accelerate TV-Like Buying in Dig..
BU
08/08TELARIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Telaria : To Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform for publishers to manage premium video advertising, today announced that CFO John Rego will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, to be held at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 3:10 PM CT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com or on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELARIA INC
10:16pTELARIA : To Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
08/14TELARIA : Integrates Nielsen DAR to Accelerate TV-Like Buying in Digital Video
BU
08/09TELARIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/08TELARIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/08TELARIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TELARIA : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/08TELARIA INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01TELARIA : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/27TELARIA : To Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 8, 2018
BU
07/18TELARIA : is First Dedicated Premium Video SSP to Launch Comprehensive Fraud Pre..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/08Telaria, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Telaria EPS and revenue in-line 
08/07Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
06/21After Hours Gainers / Losers (06/21/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 60,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -5,10 M
Finance 2018 70,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart TELARIA INC
Duration : Period :
Telaria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELARIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John S. Rego CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Rama Roberts Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELARIA INC-12.90%185
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.94%812 678
RED HAT16.60%24 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC74.12%18 548
SPLUNK INC25.74%15 235
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.38%15 104
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.