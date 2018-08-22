Telaria : To Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform for publishers to manage premium video advertising, today announced that CFO John Rego will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, to be held at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 3:10 PM CT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com or on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

