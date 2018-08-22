Telaria : To Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform for
publishers to manage premium video advertising, today announced that CFO
John Rego will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, to be
held at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 3:10 PM
CT.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the
conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com
or on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com.
A replay will be available following the live presentation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005538/en/