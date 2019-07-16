Telaria : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), Telaria, Inc. the complete software platform for publishers to manage premium video advertising, will announce financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company’s website prior to the call.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast on Telaria’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.telaria.com. The conference call can also be accessed toll-free at (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470 (Toll/International).

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Telaria’s website. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 (Toll/International), replay Pin #: 13692518. The telephone replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET August 13, 2019.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

