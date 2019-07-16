Telaria : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

Log in
Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), Telaria, Inc. the complete software platform for publishers to manage premium video advertising, will announce financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company’s website prior to the call.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast on Telaria’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.telaria.com. The conference call can also be accessed toll-free at (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470 (Toll/International).

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Telaria’s website. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 (Toll/International), replay Pin #: 13692518. The telephone replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET August 13, 2019.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68,2 M
EBIT 2019 -5,96 M
Net income 2019 -3,15 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -109x
P/E ratio 2020 79,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart TELARIA INC
Duration : Period :
Telaria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELARIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,88  $
Last Close Price 7,90  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John S. Rego CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Rama Roberts Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELARIA INC189.38%347
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.75%1 060 534
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.79%33 966
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.72.54%21 133
SPLUNK INC32.08%20 637
SYNOPSYS63.12%20 452
