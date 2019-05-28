Log in
TELARIA INC

TELARIA INC

(TLRA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/28 04:00:00 pm
7.97 USD   +0.38%
06:01pTELARIA : to Present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference
BU
05/13TELARIA : To Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/09TELARIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
Telaria : to Present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference

Telaria : to Present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference

05/28/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform for publishers to manage and monetize premium video advertising, today announced that CEO, Mark Zagorski will present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:45 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the respective presentations will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com. Replays will be available following the live presentations.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68,2 M
EBIT 2019 -5,82 M
Net income 2019 -3,93 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 79,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,55x
Capitalization 362 M
Chart TELARIA INC
Duration : Period :
Telaria Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELARIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,88 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John S. Rego CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Rama Roberts Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELARIA INC190.84%362
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.29%967 354
RED HAT5.72%33 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.56%31 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%19 550
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.17%17 983
