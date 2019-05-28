Telaria : to Present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform for publishers
to manage and monetize premium video advertising, today announced that
CEO, Mark Zagorski will present at the Credit Suisse Communications
Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:45 PM ET.
A live audio webcast of the respective presentations will be available
on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com.
Replays will be available following the live presentations.
