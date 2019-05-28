Telaria : to Present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform for publishers to manage and monetize premium video advertising, today announced that CEO, Mark Zagorski will present at the Credit Suisse Communications Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:45 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the respective presentations will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.telaria.com. Replays will be available following the live presentations.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

