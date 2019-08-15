DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press Release: High-speed internet for Households owned by Brune Real Estate in Duisburg



15.08.2019 / 11:00

PRESS RELEASE

Fibre lines by Tele Columbus for the Zinkhüttenpark

High-speed internet for Households owned by Brune Real Estate in Duisburg

Berlin, 15 August 2019. Tenants in the housing areas at the Zinkhüttenplatz, in Duisburg will soon be able to surf at high speeds: The landlord Brune Real Estate AG and Tele Columbus AG reached an agreement to connect the Zinkhüttenpark to the fibre network of Tele Columbus. Thereby, high-speed internet with up to 400 Mbit/s will be available soon, on top of the digital TV products already existing.

The area of the Zinkhüttenpark in Duisburg gained attention some years ago, when the area was supposed to be torn down for the construction of a Factory Outlet Centre, with many tenants of the 400 flats being subject to depletion already. Instead, Walter Brune acquired the real estate and developed it to the attractive living area it is today. To further increase the attractiveness of the area, Tele Columbus now connects the buildings to its fibre network in Duisburg. This enables tenants to access the internet with up to 400 Mbit/s.

Tele Columbus was able to connect the buildings swiftly and with few construction work involved due to other scheduled network extensions performed in Duisburg over the last 12 months, creating a high performing fibre network. Besides the retail offers, business customers can subscribe for up to 1 Gigabit/s in customised solutions.

Christopher Brune, CEO of Brune Real Estate Management AG, welcomed the extension of the fibre network to the buildings of the Zinkhüttenpark: "We already proved our focus on living quality and high standards for the tenants by countless actions. High-speed broadband connections for work, education or entertainment are part of the basic requirement of a flat today. We are therefore pleased by Tele Columbus' ability to meet highest demands with customised offers."





About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



