Press Release: P?UR launches unrivalled promotion for fixed-term contracts

PRESS RELEASE

Top Speeds at Great Prices



P?UR launches unrivalled promotion for fixed-term contracts

- Fixed-rate contracts for all bandwidths from EUR5 per month

- Optional Fritz!Box 6490 instead of a standard modem available throughout the network

- New DOCSIS 3.1 telecommunication standard opens the door to gigabit-speed internet access in Berlin

Berlin, 12 August 2019 Tele Columbus AG is launching its P?UR-brand cable internet products at a promotional price of just EUR5 per month. The offer applies to all of the fibre network operator's products: from the Pure Surf internet connection at 20 Mbit/s through to the Surf & Phone + HDTV bundle at 400 Mbit/s. Regardless of the package you choose, you will only pay EUR5 per month for the first six months.

P?UR turns your conventional 24-month fixed-term contract into a low-cost tariff at an attractive price point, rewarding loyal customers with the best possible price-performance ratio. The internet-only Pure Surf 20, Pure Speed 200 and Pure Speed 400 packages, as well as the Surf & Phone + HDTV bundles offering internet access at 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s, telephony with free calls to all German landlines and TV in top HD quality, are now available at a promotional price of EUR5 per month for the first six months. This means customers can save some EUR300 over the course of the 24-month Surf & Phone + HDTV 400 contract.

If flexibility and a rolling monthly contract with P?UR is your thing, then the Surf & Phone + HDTV bundles are the packages for you. They have a three-month minimum contract term and can then be cancelled with just one month's notice.

One further innovation is that the Tele Columbus Group DOCSIS network is now compatible with the Fritz!Box 6490 router in place of the free standard modem. The Fritz!Box is available with all new contracts at no rental charge for a period of three months. From the fourth month, the rental charge is just EUR2 per month. Existing P?UR customers can swap their existing wireless modem for a new Fritzbox 6490 all for a one-off postage fee of EUR10 and a monthly rental charge of EUR2 after the new modem is installed.

Tele Columbus AG also launched its new gigabit network in Berlin today, with the same introductory offers: the new Pure Speed 1000 internet tariff, offering download speeds of 1,000 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 50 Mbit/s, costs just EUR5 per month in the first six months of the 24-month contract. The regular price from the seventh month is EUR88 per month. This allows customers to save up to EUR500 over the course of the 24-month fixed-term contract, and that's not even including the provision of the gigabit-compatible FritzBox 6591 Cable worth EUR269 (recommended retail price) at no rental charge.

Combined with the flexible rolling monthly contracts, the Pure Speed 1000 gigabit connection costs just EUR88 per month or EUR95 per month as the Surf & Phone + HDTV 1000 bundle.



About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



