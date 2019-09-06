DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press Release: Tele Columbus launches high-speed Internet in Seelow



06.09.2019 / 16:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

City Fibre Network goes into Operation

Tele Columbus launches high-speed Internet in Seelow

- High-speed access with up to 400 Mbit/s for the tenants of SEWOBA

- Internet, TV and Telephony by P?UR for a promotional 5 euros/month

Berlin, 6 September 2019. Today Tele Columbus and SEWOBA GmbH Seelower Wohnungsbaugesellschaft launched the city fibre network in Seelow. In around 1,300 households of the Brandenburg-based town tenants can access the high-speed internet connections of P?UR with up to 400 Mbit/s as well as telephony products.

The tender by SEWOBA GmbH Seelower Wohungsbaugesellschaft which aimed at expanding and upgrading the coax network to allow for future-proof broadband internet access was won by FAKS, a subsidiary of the Tele Columbus Group. "High-speed internet becomes increasingly important for a rising number of tenants and is a decisive criteria for choosing a location to live as it opens up new possibilities for occupation, education and culture", states Hans Peter Thierfeld. "Especially as a municipal company we take responsibility in ensuring a modern telecommunications infrastructure in the interest of all Seelow as a place to work and live".

Over the past eight months Tele Columbus and FAKS established a fibre connection of the Seelow-based buildings to the switching centre in Frankfurt/Oder. In total the Seelow-based network covers more than 30 kilometres of fibre and coax. The products offered under the brand P?UR reach from the entry level tariffs of 20 Mbit/s for sporadic emailing and web surfing. For heavy users we recommend the 200 or 400 Mbit/s tariffs which allow for data-intensive web applications like online gaming and video streaming for several family members on multiple devices.





About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.





Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact:



Leonhard Bayer

Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)30 3388 1781

leonhard.bayer@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com



Silke Bernhardt

Director Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0)30 3388 4177

silke.bernhardt@pyur.com

www.telecolumbus.com

