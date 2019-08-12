DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press Release: Tele Columbus to make Berlin the gigabit capital



12.08.2019 / 09:34

PRESS RELEASE

Internet at up to 1,000 Mbit/s

Tele Columbus to make Berlin the gigabit capital

- High share of fibre enables high-speed connections in the hybrid fibre coax network

- P?UR fixed-term contracts start from EUR5 per month during promotion

- Rapid network expansion to support the German Federal Government's broadband goals

Berlin, 12 August 2019 Tele Columbus AG today launched its P?UR gigabit-speed internet service in Berlin. The fibre network operator has added a brand-new high-speed product to its portfolio in the shape of a new offering of up to 1,000 Mbit/s for private customers. The new high-speed connections are made possible by the high proportion of fibre in the operator's cable connections and the new DOCSIS 3.1 communication standard.

For many Berlin households which do not yet use their cable connections to access the internet, the physical limitations of conventional DSL connections are now a thing of the past. Tele Columbus AG is now opening the door to gigabit-speed internet to around a million Berlin residents in a step-by-step process.

The switch to digital-only radio and TV signals in Berlin's telecommunications network in March 2019 laid the foundations to enable the gigabit connection speeds now possible thanks to the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard. The Tele Columbus network relies on fibre cables, most of which extend right into the basements of buildings. In this FTTB system (fibre-to-the-building), customers can be offered gigabit connections without having to rewire buildings and apartments. In new buildings or extensive building renovations, Tele Columbus is increasingly using FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) technology in partnership with housing associations to supply fibre connections directly into homes.

"Today we are showing that the infrastructure we have realised in Berlin in collaboration with our housing association partners is a key springboard to creating a gigabit society," said Timm Degenhardt, Chief Executive Officer of Tele Columbus AG. "Our high-performance fibre networks will play a key role in shaping the future of broadband technology in Germany and drive forward the necessary expansion."

Tele Columbus opted to launch its gigabit service in Berlin after market surveys revealed rising demand for such products. As the home of freelancers, digital nomads and start-ups, demand for top-line broadband services in the consumer and small office, home office (SOHO) segment is particularly high.

To kick off the gigabit era, Tele Columbus is offering all broadband connoisseurs in the capital a range of attractive services: The Pure Speed 1000 online tariff is available on a 24-month contract at just EUR5 per month for the first six months. From the seventh month, the service costs EUR88 per month. This tariff offers a download speed of 1,000 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 50 Mbit/s. The Surf & Phone + HDTV package combines gigabit-speed internet access, a telephone service with free calls to all German landlines and TV in outstanding HD quality, and the fixed-term contract is also available at a special introductory rate of EUR5 per month. The regular price from the seventh month of the contract is EUR95 per month. Each gigabit tariff includes the provision of a gigabit Fritz!Box 6591Cable worth EUR269 (recommended retail price) without any rental charge.



About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



