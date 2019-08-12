Log in
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release: Tele Columbus to make Berlin the gigabit capital

12.08.2019 / 09:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Internet at up to 1,000 Mbit/s

Tele Columbus to make Berlin the gigabit capital

- High share of fibre enables high-speed connections in the hybrid fibre coax network

- P?UR fixed-term contracts start from EUR5 per month during promotion

- Rapid network expansion to support the German Federal Government's broadband goals

Berlin, 12 August 2019 Tele Columbus AG today launched its P?UR gigabit-speed internet service in Berlin. The fibre network operator has added a brand-new high-speed product to its portfolio in the shape of a new offering of up to 1,000 Mbit/s for private customers. The new high-speed connections are made possible by the high proportion of fibre in the operator's cable connections and the new DOCSIS 3.1 communication standard.

For many Berlin households which do not yet use their cable connections to access the internet, the physical limitations of conventional DSL connections are now a thing of the past. Tele Columbus AG is now opening the door to gigabit-speed internet to around a million Berlin residents in a step-by-step process.

The switch to digital-only radio and TV signals in Berlin's telecommunications network in March 2019 laid the foundations to enable the gigabit connection speeds now possible thanks to the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard. The Tele Columbus network relies on fibre cables, most of which extend right into the basements of buildings. In this FTTB system (fibre-to-the-building), customers can be offered gigabit connections without having to rewire buildings and apartments. In new buildings or extensive building renovations, Tele Columbus is increasingly using FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) technology in partnership with housing associations to supply fibre connections directly into homes.

"Today we are showing that the infrastructure we have realised in Berlin in collaboration with our housing association partners is a key springboard to creating a gigabit society," said Timm Degenhardt, Chief Executive Officer of Tele Columbus AG. "Our high-performance fibre networks will play a key role in shaping the future of broadband technology in Germany and drive forward the necessary expansion."

Tele Columbus opted to launch its gigabit service in Berlin after market surveys revealed rising demand for such products. As the home of freelancers, digital nomads and start-ups, demand for top-line broadband services in the consumer and small office, home office (SOHO) segment is particularly high.

To kick off the gigabit era, Tele Columbus is offering all broadband connoisseurs in the capital a range of attractive services: The Pure Speed 1000 online tariff is available on a 24-month contract at just EUR5 per month for the first six months. From the seventh month, the service costs EUR88 per month. This tariff offers a download speed of 1,000 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 50 Mbit/s. The Surf & Phone + HDTV package combines gigabit-speed internet access, a telephone service with free calls to all German landlines and TV in outstanding HD quality, and the fixed-term contract is also available at a special introductory rate of EUR5 per month. The regular price from the seventh month of the contract is EUR95 per month. Each gigabit tariff includes the provision of a gigabit Fritz!Box 6591Cable worth EUR269 (recommended retail price) without any rental charge.
 

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.
 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact:

Leonhard Bayer
Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)30 3388 1781
leonhard.bayer@telecolumbus.de
www.telecolumbus.com

Silke Bernhardt
Director Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (0)30 3388 4177
silke.bernhardt@pyur.com
www.telecolumbus.com

12.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3388 4177
Fax: +49 (0)30 3388 9 1999
E-mail: silke.bernhardt@pyur.com
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com
ISIN: DE000TCAG172
WKN: TCAG17
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 855605

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855605  12.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=855605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
