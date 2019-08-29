29.08.2019 / 16:06

Annual General Meeting 2019



Tele Columbus AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board



Berlin, 29. August 2019. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, 'Tele Columbus', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), one of Germany's leading fibre-based network operators, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Berlin.

As planned the Annual General Meeting of Tele Columbus AG elected today six new supervisory board members. Thereby following the dissident proposal submitted by United Internet.



The newly elected supervisory board of Tele Columbus AG at a glance:



Dr Volker Ruloff, telecommunications and media consultant and former supervisory board member of Versatel AG, CFO of Vodafone Deutschland AG as well as Arcor AG.



MrClaus Beck, CTO of 1&1 Versatel GmbH and former Director Network Engineering and Vice President Engineering at Liberty Global.



Mr Hüseyin Dogan, COO of 1&1 IONOS SE and Strato AG as well as former Managing Director Customer Service of Amazon Germany and Operations Director of Paypal Germany.



Dr Susan Hennersdorf, founder and CEO of cresc. GmbH as well as former Head of Marketing and Sales of EnBW AG and former Managing Director Retail Customers of Vodafone Deutschland GmbH.



Mr Stefan Rasch, Senior Partner & Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group.



Mr Michael Scheeren, Chairman of the supervisory board of 1&1 Drillisch AG and 1&1 Telecommunication SE as well as member of the supervisory board of United Internet AG, 1&1 IONOS Holding SE and 1&1 Mail & Media Applications SE.



'As supervisory board we are committed to all shareholders in the same way and will thereby fully support the management team with the tasks ahead of us in the interest of the customers, shareholders and employees', highlights Dr Volker Ruloff, who is the proposed chairman of the supervisory board as reflected in the dissident proposal.



Timm Degenhardt, CEO of Tele Columbus AG: 'I would like to thank the former supervisory board members for the good and intense cooperation especially in the challenging year of 2018 which was characterized by transformation and consolidation. At the same time the management board of Tele Columbus AG is looking forward to a trustful and constructive relation with the newly elected members of the supervisory board in order to return the Company back onto the growth path with full steam ahead'.

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Silke Bernhardt

Director Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (30) 3388 4177

Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999

presse@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com