Tele Columbus AG: Customer service at Tele Columbus and P?UR continues positive trend in the first half of 2020

Berlin, 20 July 2020. Tele Columbus, one of Germany's leading fibreglass network operators, has further improved the customer service of its P?UR brand despite the coronavirus pandemic. The availability and quality of the service hotline and the renewed increase in customer satisfaction are proof of the sustained success of the customer-oriented technical and organisational measures.

In May and June, Tele Columbus consistently met its ambitious goals of ensuring P?UR hotline customers are able to speak to a consultant within an average of only one minute as well as answering queries received in writing within one day as a rule. Customer satisfaction, measured as a Net Promoter Score (NPS), rose again. This was made possible by systematically improving the quality of the products and services, and by expanding the digital service channels for customers.

The extended functionality of the MEIN P?UR app has contributed to short waiting times on the telephone hotline, allowing standard concerns to be dealt with conveniently via a smartphone and often removing the need for personal contact. In addition to the existing proven functions, such as individual invoice information, customers managing their own data and address-specific information about network status, a digital assistant for faults now assists in home network troubleshooting. This digital assistant makes use of all the data available in the network in real time.

The arrangement of engineer appointments for work directly in the customer's home has been extensively revamped. Following the latest update to the app, these appointments can now also be booked directly in the app and changed if necessary. If customers prefer to arrange an engineer call-out over the phone, they no longer need to wait for a separate callback to find out when the next available appointment will be - they are offered available appointment dates and times during their initial phone call. This is a new feature following the integration of the systems for on-site service specialist availability, which was completed in the first half of the year. P?UR now offers proactive information tailored to customers through the app and web portal, and also by text message if requested. A short message provides information about possible network disruptions, as well as credit notes or problems with that month's direct debit.

The expansion in the services offered has led to a further marked improvement in customer satisfaction. The higher NPS score - the established standard for measuring customer satisfaction in service companies - rose again quite significantly. "After carrying out the system integration in 2017 and expanding digitalisation in 2018, we were able to focus more than ever on quality of service, quality in our processes and quality in the network in 2019 - the benefits of these efforts are clearly visible to our customers," says Roland Schleicher, Chief Operations Officer at Tele Columbus AG, who is responsible for customer service and the customer experience transformation throughout the company.

"We are pleased with the increased appreciation that we can see in the customer reviews, but of course we won't stop there. We will continue to strive for better and use the results to drive forward further improvements," explains Mr Schleicher. "Thanks to customer feedback, we know exactly what we still need to work on. For us, digitalisation is the way to achieve outstanding customer experience while simultaneously lowering costs."



