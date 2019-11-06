Tele Columbus AG: New products for P?UR Ethernet Households in Hamburg

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

More performance for symmetrical broadband connections

New products for P?UR Ethernet Households in Hamburg

- 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s with symmetrical bandwidth

- Flex tariffs with short contract duration and attractive promotions

- Broadband, Telephony and HDTV starting at EUR5 per month

- FRITZ!Box displacing multi-device solution at Ethernet connections

Berlin / Hamburg, 6 November 2019. The Tele Columbus Group upgrades 30,000 apartments in Hamburg, connected via fibre Ethernet-connection. The available broadband speeds and TV products have been aligned with the clear P?UR product range consisting of Flex and promotional tariffs. Furthermore, the formerly three network termination devices are displaced by the FRITZ!Box 7490.

The Tele Columbus Group has connected around 30,000 households in Hamburg via fibre Ethernet. An ethernet plug forms the passive network termination point in the apartments. By unifying the broadband speeds to 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s, the strengths of the fibre connections can now be fully utilised. In contrast to typical cable tariffs, the Ethernet plugs in Hamburg deliver symmetrical bandwidths with same speeds for Upload and Download. With the unification, the new promotional tariffs with 24 months contract duration and EUR5 sticker price are now available in Hamburg as well. So far, three devices were used in the connected households: Telephony adapter, router and switch. From now onwards, new customers receive the FRITZ!Box 7490 combining all functions in one device. Existing customers can upgrade to the FRITZ!Box for an extra EUR5 per month.



About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



