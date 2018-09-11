|
Tele Columbus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/11/2018 | 01:05pm CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.09.2018 / 12:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|3D NV
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Frank
|Last name(s):
|Donck
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TCAG172
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.650294 EUR
|490304.39 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.6503 EUR
|490304.3900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Xetra, Chi-X, Turquoise, Bats, MSSI
|MIC:
|XETR
11.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tele Columbus AG
|
|Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
|
|10553 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telecolumbus.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
44723 11.09.2018
© EQS 2018
|
