Tele Columbus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.09.2018 / 12:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: 3D NV

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Donck Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Tele Columbus AG

b) LEI

3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TCAG172

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.650294 EUR 490304.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.6503 EUR 490304.3900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra, Chi-X, Turquoise, Bats, MSSI MIC: XETR

