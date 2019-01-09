DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

Tele Columbus AG: P?UR and Mein Wohnen Holding expand collaboration



09.01.2019 / 10:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



New Homes Connected in Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Thuringia



P?UR and Mein Wohnen Holding expand collaboration



- 1,372 newly connected homes on own P?UR signal

- Prolongation of 411 Homes Connected



Berlin, 09 January 2019. Based on a new contract with the Mein Wohnen Holding GmbH & Co. KG, the Tele Columbus Group expands its collaboration with the housing association, offering high-speed broadband as well as telephony services to 90% of the new Homes Connected.

The Tele Columbus group will take on the signal delivery for 1,372 new homes, connecting the properties to the TV- and broadband signal of P?UR by 01 October 2019. Once being connected, tenants will have the opportunity to order the full P?UR product portfolio, including the TV offering, bundled products as well as the attractive standalone broadband products with high-speed broadband access of up to 400 Mbit/s.

The new properties will be connected in the cities of Staßfurt, Oschersleben, Wanzleben, Eisleben, Gröningen, Plößnitz, Braschwitz, Halle, Leipzig, Dresden and Gera. Furthermore, the existing contracts for 411 homes in Halle, Straßfurt, Leipzig and Chemnitz have been prolonged.



About us

The SDAX-listed Tele Columbus AG is Germany's third-largest cable network operator. Its brand P?UR stands for simplicity, performance and fairness in relation to TV and telecommunication products. Via its state-of-the-art fibre network P?UR offers high-speed broadband internet including fixed-line telephony as well as more than 250 TV channels on a digital entertainment platform which combines linear TV with streaming services. To its housing association partners P?UR offers flexible models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities Tele Columbus Group is actively supporting the fibre-based broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions via its fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015 Tele Columbus AG is traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange and since June 2015 listed in the SDAX.



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:Silke BernhardtDirector Corporate CommunicationsPhone +49 (30) 3388 4177Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999presse@telecolumbus.dewww.telecolumbus.com