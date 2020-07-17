DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Tele Columbus AG: P?UR turns Internet customers into TV fans



17.07.2020 / 09:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Special offers for cable television and HDTV



P?UR turns Internet customers into TV fans



- Best possible TV offer for Internet customers

- HDTV permanently available at a low cost

- Triple Play products with Fritz!Box and German all-net telephony flat rate



Berlin, 17 July 2020 - Tele Columbus AG has put a special focus on cable television during the course of adapting its product range. The changes are aimed at developing an attractive TV offer for customers interested in a fibre-based Internet connection. The Triple Play tariff has been expanded to include a convenient all-in-one package that comprises a range of strong features.

Customers who book an Internet connection with P?UR will receive basic cable TV at a fixed price of ?10 a month should cable TV not already be included in the operating costs of their rental contract. With over 90 channels, Basis TV offers the most popular free-to-air TV shows in digital SD quality as well as all public channels in brilliant HD. Thanks to the HDTV product, Internet customers who demand a little more from their TV programming will also be able to enjoy the full HD experience featuring all private free-to-air TV shows for six months with no additional payment. Starting in the 7th month, HDTV will then be charged at ?5 a month instead of ?10.

At the same time, the many different HDTV packages have now been combined into one product, with the CI+ module for receiving the private HD channels is already included free of charge. The advance TV digital entertainment platform can be combined with HDTV and all Triple Play packages including a monthly add-on option that can be cancelled. The changes come as a response to shifting customer demands and are aimed at making our TV offering much clearer.

P?UR's Triple Play products combine television, Internet and telephony, with the adaptation of the TV offer significantly enhancing the possibilities. In future, the Fritz!Box will also be included in the delivery of Triple Play products as a premium Internet modem at no extra charge. In addition, the all-net telephony flat rate ensures that customers can call all landline and mobile connections throughout Germany for free. This full-to-bursting package comes at a starting price of ?20 a month for the first six months regardless of the booked Internet bandwidth. All these elements turn this combination product into a convenient all-rounder that supplies the customer with a full multimedia experience from a single source at low cost.

"Our experience has shown that customers interested in a high-performance Internet connection are very open to what cable TV has to offer," says Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG, to explain the reasons behind the portfolio adjustments. "Our new offers are aimed at building a bridge to TV for our Internet customers. The current situation has demonstrated that the information offered by classic television programming is of particular importance, highlighting that video on demand is not necessarily seen as a substitute for real-time television programming."



About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Tele Columbus AG is a member of the SDAX and since January 2015 listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:

Leonhard Bayer

Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781

Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999

ir@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com