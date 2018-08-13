Log in
TELE COLUMBUS AG
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/13/2018

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AG
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.08.2018 / 15:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr James G. Dinan,
Date of birth: 22 May 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.85 % 0 % 2.85 % 127556251
Previous notification 4.21 % 0 % 4.21 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TCAG172 0 3630778 0 % 2.85 %
Total 3630778 2.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC % % %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York European Opportunities Domestic Holding, LLC % % %
York European Opportunities Investment Master Fund, LP % % %
 
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC % % %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
Jorvik Multi-Strategy Master Fund, LP % % %
 
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC % % %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
York Capital Management, LP % % %
 
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC % % %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
Dinan Management, LLC % % %
York Multi-Strategy Master Fund, LP % % %
 
Mr. James G. Dinan % % %
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC % % %
YCM Master Holdings I LP % % %
York Offshore Holdings II, LLC % % %
York European Strategic Investors Holdings Fund, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


13.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

713509  13.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Latest news on TELE COLUMBUS AG
03:10pTELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/10TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
08/10TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/09TELE COLUMBUS AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/19TELE COLUMBUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
07/05TELE COLUMBUS : PUR launches customer service app
AQ
06/25TELE COLUMBUS : english
PU
06/25TELE COLUMBUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/22TELE COLUMBUS : and Deutsche Wohnen strengthen long-term multimedia partnership
PU
06/13TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02Tele Columbus AG & Co. KG, Hannover 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Tele Columbus AG & Co. KG, Hannover 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 520 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 32,8 M
Debt 2018 1 311 M
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,21
P/E ratio 2019 11,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,71x
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capitalization 618 M
Technical analysis trends TELE COLUMBUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,69 €
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timm Degenhardt Chief Executive Officer
Frank Donck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schleicher Chief Operations Officer
Eike Walters Chief Financial Officer
Ludwig Modra Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELE COLUMBUS AG-48.97%699
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 208
STARHUB LTD.-40.35%2 139
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY6.51%1 835
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY--.--%1 367
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC21.86%947
