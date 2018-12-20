Log in
TELE COLUMBUS AG (TC1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/20 05:35:28 pm
3.023 EUR   -2.95%
11/26TELE COLUMBUS AG : quaterly earnings release
08/09TELE COLUMBUS AG : half-yearly earnings release
05/10TELE COLUMBUS AG : quaterly earnings release
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/20/2018 | 05:05pm CET
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Tele Columbus AG
Street: Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
Postal code: 10553
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FIL Limited
City of registered office, country: Pembroke, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.03 % 0 % 3.03 % 127556251
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TCAG172 1,322 3,864,803 0.001 % 3.03 %
Total 3,866,125 3.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Holdings (Luxembourg) SA % % %
FIL Gestion % % %
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Holdings (UK) Limited 3.03 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Tele Columbus AG published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:04:04 UTC
