Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Name: Tele Columbus AG Street: Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 Postal code: 10553 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19

Legal entity: Alatus Capital S.A.

City of registered office, country: Geneva , Switzerland

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.92 % 0.00 % 4.92 % 127556251 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TCAG172 0 6269995 0.00 % 4.92 % Total 6269995 4.92 %

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

