Tele Columbus : PŸUR offers attractive summer promotions

01.07.2019 / 11:38

PRESS RELEASE

Summer, Sun, High-speed

PŸUR offers attractive summer promotions

Great 'Surf & Phone + HDTV' offers for new customers

Existing customers benefit as well when switching to Tripe-Play-Offers

'Pure Surf' and 'Pure Speed' Internet tariffs now available with promotional online benefits

Berlin, 1 July 2019. PŸUR, the brand of the Tele Columbus Group, starts a large summer campaign beginning tomorrow with many attractive offers from which new as well as existing customers can benefit. The new Tripe-Play-Offers come with promotional benefits of as much as EUR 300.

'Surf & Phone + HDTV' packages with download speeds of 20, 200 or 400 Mbit/s are now available for only EUR 5 per month during the promotional period of six months. These offers build on a fibre-based all-inclusive package with Internet, Telephony including a domestic fixed-line flat as well as many TV channels in best HD-quality. All offers can be booked online, in the shops or via the phone.

Existing customers of PŸUR will be rewarded for their loyalty and can also benefit from the promotional offers of the summer campaign. Customers who are switching from a 'Pure Surf' or 'Pure Speed' to a 'Surf & Phone + HDTV' with a 24 months contract duration, will only pay EUR 5 per months during the first half year.

'With the offers of our summer campaign, new as well as existing customers will be able to benefit from our attractive promotions and the superior price-value proposition of our bundles. This in combination with the multimedia plurality of our fibre-based networks create a real differentiator', explains Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG.

Exclusively online, all 'Pure Surf' and 'Pure Speed' Internet tariffs with download speeds of 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s can be booked for EUR 20 per month with an optional fixed-line telephony connection and free of any activation charge or shipping cost. Moreover they only come with a minimum contract duration of three months after which they are monthly cancellable.

The summer promotions are accompanied by a nation-wide advertising campaign with attention-grabbing motives focused on POS communication.

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



Contact:

Leonhard Bayer

Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)30 3388 1781

leonhard.bayer@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com

Silke Bernhardt

Director Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0)30 3388 4177

silke.bernhardt@pyur.com

www.telecolumbus.com