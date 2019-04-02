DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Tele Columbus boosts its P?UR Bundles to 200 and 400 Mbit/s



02.04.2019 / 12:00

PRESS RELEASE



High-speed for Product Bundles



Tele Columbus boosts its P?UR Bundles to 200 and 400 Mbit/s

- TV, Telephony and Internet now available as 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s Bundle

- Upgrade from IP-only to Bundle at Discounts

- Incentive to Switch from DSL to Fibre-Based Internet



Berlin, 2 April 2019. Tele Columbus under its brand P?UR now offers new high-speed bundles including Internet, HDTV and home entertainment at attractive prices . As of today the new P?UR bundles Surf & Phone + HDTV are available at 20, 200 and 400 Mbit/s. For all customers switching from DSL, P?UR offers especially attractive conditions.



Tele Columbus is meeting the demand for an increasing trend towards higher bandwidths in combination with TV and Telephony. All Surf & Phone + HDTV bundles above the 20 Mbit/s entry level product will now include high-speed Internet of 200 or 400 Mbit/s of bandwidth.



Customers who were previously on IP-only tariffs now have higher incentives to upgrade towards higher-value bundles including HDTV and fixed-line Telephony. During the promotional period, customers can experience the high-speed offering of the fibre-based access without any limitations. Tariffs are set in a way to offer a clear price advantage not only over the pick and choose approach but also versus the DSL-based competition. "We are offering the most attractive price-value-proposition in the market for bundles", highlights Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG. "By harmonizing the bandwidths, it is now easier for customers to compare between the IP-only and bundles and to choose what fits him or her best".



The new tariff scheme is well-positioned to convince current DSL customers to switch to Tele Columbus. For customers switching from DSL to P?UR, the Company has created attractive offers including the first three month for free when booking the pick & choose products "Pure Surf" & "Pure Speed". When signing up for the 200 or 400 Mbit/s bundles, the free trial in fact covers six months.



The new offers are available as of 2 April 2019 via all sales channels and will be accompanied by a marketing campaign.



About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



