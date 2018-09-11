Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Tele Columbus AG    TC1   DE000TCAG172

TELE COLUMBUS AG (TC1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/11 01:24:47 pm
2.475 EUR   -0.80%
01:07pTELE COLUMBUS : english
PU
01:05pTELE COLUMBUS A : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
09/05Germany's Tele Columbus focussed on building independent future
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tele Columbus : english

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2018 / 12:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: 3D NV

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Donck
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name


b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TCAG172

b) Nature of the transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.650294EUR 490304.39EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6503EUR 490304.3900EUR

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra, Chi-X, Turquoise, Bats, MSSI
MIC: XETR


11.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Tele Columbus AG published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 11:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELE COLUMBUS AG
01:07pTELE COLUMBUS : english
PU
01:05pTELE COLUMBUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/08TELE COLUMBUS : Unitymedia to roll out broadband internet with Pyur in Verl
AQ
09/05Germany's Tele Columbus focussed on building independent future
RE
08/30TELE COLUMBUS AG : Tele Columbus AG achieves integration milestone and the new m..
PU
08/30TELE COLUMBUS AG : Tele Columbus AG achieves integration milestone and the new m..
EQ
08/28TELE COLUMBUS AG : Management Board adjusts Guidance for Financial Year 2018
EQ
08/28TELE COLUMBUS AG : Management Board adjusts Guidance for Financial Year 2018
PU
08/16TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
08/16TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Tele Columbus AG & Co. KG, Hannover 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/02Tele Columbus AG & Co. KG, Hannover 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Tele Columbus AG & Co. KG, Hannover 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 65,1 M
Net income 2018 4,99 M
Debt 2018 1 340 M
Yield 2018 0,45%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart TELE COLUMBUS AG
Duration : Period :
Tele Columbus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELE COLUMBUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,06 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timm Degenhardt Chief Executive Officer
Frank Donck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schleicher Chief Operations Officer
Eike Walters Chief Financial Officer
Ludwig Modra Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELE COLUMBUS AG-73.03%369
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 237
STARHUB LTD.-42.46%2 063
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY8.73%1 829
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY1.27%1 292
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC39.53%1 102
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.