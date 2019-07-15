15.07.2019 / 12:00

Fibre for buildings of the communal housing association



Tele Columbus starts high-speed internet for Delitzsch



- Internet of up to 400 Mbit/s in more than 2,100 households of the WGD

- Official start of the first part of the network today

- PŸUR offers attractive promotions

Berlin, 15 July 2019. The communal housing association Delitzsch WGD and Tele Columbus AG, one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, today activated the high speed connections for the first households of WGD. In 800 flats of the first network part broadband internet speeds of up to 400 Mbit/s are now available, the remaining households of the more than 2,100 flats WGD owns in total will follow until September.



Together with the network inception, PŸUR offers all tenants to test the fibre-based network with its 'Pure Welcome Surf 200' promotion which includes high-speed internet access of up to 200 Mbit/s free of charge for three months, also installation and shipping is included.



In order to realise the new high-speed network, fibre lines have been deployed over the past 12 months on a total of eight kilometres thereby ensuring also future bandwidth capacity increases. 'A housing association is long-term oriented and has to plan infrastructure in such a way that the demand of its tenants will be met for many years ahead', explains Rüdiger Schmidt, Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry & Infrastructure of Tele Columbus AG. 'Tele Columbus as an expert for fibre networks therefore constructs networks bearing in mind future bandwidth demand: The flexibility posed by Delitzsch's fibre network will cover capacity increases for a long time ahead without having to deploy heavy construction work.'



André Planer, Managing Director of Delitzsch WGD, welcomed the on-time finalisation of the first construction phase and emphasized the importance of a high-speed broadband internet connection for the location factor of the association. 'We are especially happy that our initiative for a fibre network not only ensures access for our own properties but also allows for an expansion to other properties including commercial real estate in Delitzsch. For businesses PŸUR offers dedicated B2B products and tariffs with up to 100 GBit/s.

