Tele Columbus : successfully completes the first construction phase of the fibre network in the district of Plön

Tele Columbus AG successfully completes the first construction phase of the fibre network in the district of Plön



08.07.2019 / 15:00

High-speed internet available in 21 out of 46 communities



Berlin, 08 July 2019. After 18 months of construction works, the first and largest part of the fibre network in the district of Plön (Schleswig-Holstein province) was successfully completed. As a result, in 21 communities of the southern part of the district, high-speed internet with up to 1 Gbit/s bandwidth is available for the first time. Pepcom GmbH, a subsidiary of Tele Columbus AG, markets the internet & telephony products on the network of the communal authority via its brand P?UR. When completed by end of 2019, the network will reach around 12,000 households in 46 communities on the Baltic coast of Schleswig-Holstein.



The first construction phase contained more than 210 kilometers of fibre lines connecting around 4,500 households with the central point of presence (PoP) in Pohnsdorf. All connected buildings have a direct fibre connection (FTTH) enabling broadband speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s. Furthermore, network capacity can easily be upgraded in line with rising data consumption, without further construction works. Retail customers demanding less broadband speeds can choose between the reasonably priced 60 Mbit/s or 120 Mbit/s products of P?UR, already including the German telephony fixed-line flat rate.



More than 1,000 of the households in the first construction phase already actively use their connection, whereas the remaining households will be active once their optical network termination device (ONT) is installed and the telephony number is ported by the former service provider. Meanwhile, groundworks in the second part of the network are nearly completed and running at full steam in the third and fourth of the construction stages. Until year-end, the network will be nearly completed and in the first quarter of 2020, all customers will be able to use it.



Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.



This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.



This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.



All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Silke Bernhardt

Director Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (30) 3388 4177

Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999

presse@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com