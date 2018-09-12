Tele2 : S&P Global Ratings assigns ‘BBB’ preliminary credit rating to Tele2

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a preliminary 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating to Tele2 AB ('Tele2'), on the pending merger with Com Hem. The outlook is stable.

On April 23, 2018, Tele2 announced its new financial leverage target and shareholder remuneration framework, post the proposed merger with Com Hem, including its intentions to operate within a Net Debt/EBITDA range of 2.5-3.0x and to maintain investment grade credit metrics.

Lars Nordmark, CFO of Tele2 comments: 'I am pleased to see that the evolution of the financial profile of the company is consistent with our ambition to maintain investment grade credit metrics. The preliminary rating assigned by S&P Global Ratings confirms our sound financials, well in line with our framework, and will support efficient financing for the combined company going forward.'

