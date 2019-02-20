Telechips : Has Been Awarded Synamedia's 4K CAS Certification

Telechips, a leading global provider of Set-Top Box (STB) System-on-Chip
(SoC), today announced that it has been certified Synamedia’s 4K CAS
(Conditional Access System) solution.
With Synamedia’s 4K CAS certification, Lion will provide customers with
ultra low power features and enhanced security solutions. Also, Lion has
supported Android TV Pie version, and the integration with Android TV
Pie and Synamedia’s 4K CAS is the first in the world.
It has been necessary to integrate CAS solution on chipset in the
increasing contents piracy Pay-TV market. In accordance with the market
trends, the integration of Synamedia’s 4K CAS solution to Lion chipset
will be the base of Telechips’ continuous growth in Pay-TV market.
“We are proud that Telechips has been awarded Synamedia’s 4K CAS
solution to Lion chipset,” said Stanley Kim, SVP of AC BU (Automotive &
CE Business Unit) of Telechips. “The integration of Synamedia’s CAS
solution on Telechps’ Lion chipset will let operators and STB makers
deliver enhanced security solutions and, Telechips will broaden our
sales forces into the Pay-TV market.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005347/en/