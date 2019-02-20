Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE (KOSDAQ)  >  Telechips Inc.    054450   KR7054450002

TELECHIPS INC.

(054450)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telechips : Has Been Awarded Synamedia's 4K CAS Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Telechips has certified Video Guard Solution of Synamedia, globally largest CAS (Conditional Access System) company

Telechips has supported Synamedia’s 4K CAS on Android TV Pie version for the first time in the world

Telechips, a leading global provider of Set-Top Box (STB) System-on-Chip (SoC), today announced that it has been certified Synamedia’s 4K CAS (Conditional Access System) solution.

With Synamedia’s 4K CAS certification, Lion will provide customers with ultra low power features and enhanced security solutions. Also, Lion has supported Android TV Pie version, and the integration with Android TV Pie and Synamedia’s 4K CAS is the first in the world.

It has been necessary to integrate CAS solution on chipset in the increasing contents piracy Pay-TV market. In accordance with the market trends, the integration of Synamedia’s 4K CAS solution to Lion chipset will be the base of Telechips’ continuous growth in Pay-TV market.

“We are proud that Telechips has been awarded Synamedia’s 4K CAS solution to Lion chipset,” said Stanley Kim, SVP of AC BU (Automotive & CE Business Unit) of Telechips. “The integration of Synamedia’s CAS solution on Telechps’ Lion chipset will let operators and STB makers deliver enhanced security solutions and, Telechips will broaden our sales forces into the Pay-TV market.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECHIPS INC.
08:01pTELECHIPS : Has Been Awarded Synamedia's 4K CAS Certification
BU
2018TELECHIPS : Partners with Synamedia to Deliver 4K Video Security Solution
BU
2018TELECHIPS : to Show off Premium Cockpit Solution
BU
2018TELECHIPS : Delivers 4K Premium Video Solution at Lowest Power without Compromis..
BU
2017TELECHIPS : Certified for Dolby Vision HDR
BU
2017TELECHIPS : to Introduce Display Audio and 4K STB Chipset in CES 2017
BU
2016TELECHIPS : to Establish USA Headquarters
BU
2016TELECHIPS : Announced Collaboration with TomTom for Market Expansion in Global A..
BU
2016TELECHIPS : Launches HD-DMB TCC5700 Chipset
BU
2016TELECHIPS : to Exhibit at IBC2016
BU
More news
Chart TELECHIPS INC.
Duration : Period :
Telechips Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jang-Kyu Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Gon Lee Managing Director
Martin Manniche Outside Director
Bong-Gi Song Senior Managing Director & Head-Research Institute
Jae-Hoon Jeong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHIPS INC.119
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS24.41%14 381
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%12 917
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.19.81%8 219
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%7 563
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION26.63%5 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.