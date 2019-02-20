Telechips : Has Been Awarded Synamedia's 4K CAS Certification

Telechips has certified Video Guard Solution of Synamedia, globally largest CAS (Conditional Access System) company

Telechips has supported Synamedia’s 4K CAS on Android TV Pie version for the first time in the world

Telechips, a leading global provider of Set-Top Box (STB) System-on-Chip (SoC), today announced that it has been certified Synamedia’s 4K CAS (Conditional Access System) solution.

With Synamedia’s 4K CAS certification, Lion will provide customers with ultra low power features and enhanced security solutions. Also, Lion has supported Android TV Pie version, and the integration with Android TV Pie and Synamedia’s 4K CAS is the first in the world.

It has been necessary to integrate CAS solution on chipset in the increasing contents piracy Pay-TV market. In accordance with the market trends, the integration of Synamedia’s 4K CAS solution to Lion chipset will be the base of Telechips’ continuous growth in Pay-TV market.

“We are proud that Telechips has been awarded Synamedia’s 4K CAS solution to Lion chipset,” said Stanley Kim, SVP of AC BU (Automotive & CE Business Unit) of Telechips. “The integration of Synamedia’s CAS solution on Telechps’ Lion chipset will let operators and STB makers deliver enhanced security solutions and, Telechips will broaden our sales forces into the Pay-TV market.”

