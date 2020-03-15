Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Telechoice Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

03/15/2020 | 09:02pm EDT
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Telechoice Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
BackMar 16, 2020
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 16, 2020 8:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - TeleChoice Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
Announcement Reference SG200316OTHRQTVU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Shuh Moh Vincent
Designation President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,716 bytes)

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:01:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dilhan P. Sandrasegara Chief Executive Officer
Shuh Moh Lim President
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%61
APPLE INC.-5.34%1 216 252
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.27%275 205
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.71%33 915
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 299
FITBIT, INC.-2.74%1 695
