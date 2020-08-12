Log in
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares

08/12/2020 | 07:03am EDT
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
BackAug 12, 2020
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 12, 2020 18:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
Announcement Reference SG200812OTHR2I39
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Shuh Moh Vincent
Designation President and CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached Notice of Transfer.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 26,836 bytes)

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 11:02:18 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 314 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2019 5,37 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
Net Debt 2019 10,5 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
Yield 2019 4,88%
Capitalization 85,6 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Shuh Moh Lim President & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Boh Pin Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-7.32%62
APPLE INC.53.55%1 870 590
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.30%328 288
XIAOMI CORPORATION39.33%46 682
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.35%22 060
FITBIT, INC.-3.50%1 710
