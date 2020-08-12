Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 12, 2020 18:50
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
Announcement Reference
SG200812OTHR2I39
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Shuh Moh Vincent
Designation
President and CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached Notice of Transfer.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 26,836 bytes)
Disclaimer
TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 11:02:18 UTC
