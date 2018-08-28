Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|
Announcement Title
|
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 28, 2018 8:58
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180828OTHR9LCR
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Shuh Moh Vincent
|
Designation
|
President
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
|
Additional Details
|
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
|
26/04/2018
|
Section A
|
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
|
45,438,779
|
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Overseas Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
27/08/2018
|
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
1,350,000
|
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
1,350,000
|
|
Price Paid per share
|
|
Price Paid per share
|
SGD 0.255
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
SGD 345,318.21
|
Section B
|
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
|
No
|
Section C
|
|
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
2,538,500
|
0.559
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
2,538,500
|
0.559
|
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
|
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
|
Section D
|
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
|
452,398,296
|
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
|
2,024,204
