TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. (TCIN)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

08/28/2018 | 03:17am CEST

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice


Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 8:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHR9LCR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Shuh Moh Vincent
Designation President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/04/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 45,438,779
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 27/08/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 1,350,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 1,350,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.255
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 345,318.21
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 2,538,500 0.559
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 2,538,500 0.559
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 452,398,296
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 2,024,204

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:16:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Shuh Moh Lim President
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Boh Pin Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.4.00%0
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%299 106
FITBIT INC5.78%1 489
HTC CORP--.--%1 186
FIH MOBILE LTD-54.81%1 072
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%968
