Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  TeleChoice International Ltd.    TCIN   SG1P75919099

TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(TCIN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice


Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 4, 2019 8:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190604OTHRUB9N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chan Jen Keet
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 45,438,718
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 03/06/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 250,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 250,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.22
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 55,258.95
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 250,000 0.055
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 250,000 0.055
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 454,137,185
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 285,315

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL L
05/02TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : expands retail footprint with the opening of two Huaw..
AQ
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Impending Expiry Of Logistics Agreement With StarHub ..
PU
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - NexWave ..
PU
More news
Chart TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
TeleChoice International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Shuh Moh Lim President
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Boh Pin Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.2.33%0
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%237 741
FITBIT INC-6.84%1 181
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 027
HTC CORP--.--%938
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD68.35%139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About