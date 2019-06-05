Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 6, 2019 8:42

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG190606OTHRAQMC

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chan Jen Keet

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 45,438,718

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 04/06/2019 Total Number of shares purchased 250,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 250,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.22 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 55,258.95

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 500,000 0.11 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 500,000 0.11

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 453,887,185