Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Telechoice International Limited    TCIN   SG1P75919099

TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TCIN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 08:18pm EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
BackNov 25, 2019
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 25, 2019 8:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG191125OTHR08N1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chan Jen Keet
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 23/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 45,438,718
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 22/11/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 810,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 810,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.21
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 170,628.19
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 3,600,000 0.792
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 3,600,000 0.792
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 453,383,525
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 1,038,975

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL L
11/07TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06/10TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/05SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
06/03SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
05/02TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back N..
PU
2018TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2017TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 90,8 M
Technical analysis trends TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dilhan P. Sandrasegara Chief Executive Officer
Shuh Moh Lim President
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-6.98%67
APPLE INC.65.96%1 163 158
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%290 158
XIAOMI CORP--.--%25 673
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD307.00%13 554
FITBIT, INC.38.03%1 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group