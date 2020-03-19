Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD (TELECHOICE INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 20, 2020 8:59
Submitted By
Chan Jen Keet
Company Secretary
Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Mar 19, 2020
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
45,438,718
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Mar 19, 2020
Total Number of share purchased
350,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
350,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.19214
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
67,565.99
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
4,150,000
0.913
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
4,150,000
0.913
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
452,833,525
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
1,588,975
Disclaimer
