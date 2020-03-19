Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD (TELECHOICE INTL)



Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2020 8:59

Submitted By Chan Jen Keet

Company Secretary

Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Mar 19, 2020

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 45,438,718

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Mar 19, 2020 Total Number of share purchased 350,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 350,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.19214 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 67,565.99

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 4,150,000 0.913 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 4,150,000 0.913

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 452,833,525