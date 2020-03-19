Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(T41)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/19/2020 | 09:39pm EDT
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD (TELECHOICE INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2020 8:59
Submitted By Chan Jen Keet
Company Secretary
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Mar 19, 2020
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 45,438,718
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Mar 19, 2020
Total Number of share purchased 350,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 350,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.19214
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 67,565.99
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 4,150,000 0.913
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 4,150,000 0.913
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 452,833,525
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 1,588,975

Disclaimer

TeleChoice International Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:37:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 86,1 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dilhan P. Sandrasegara Chief Executive Officer
Shuh Moh Lim President
Shao Shiong Cheng Chairman
Loke Mei Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yoong Kin Lee SVP-Information Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED5.41%61
APPLE INC.-16.00%1 079 300
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.50%240 247
XIAOMI CORPORATION-4.43%30 008
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 190
FITBIT, INC.-8.83%1 661
