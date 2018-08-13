Log in
TELECOM ARGENTINA SA (TECO2)
Telecom Argentina SA : Class B to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Telecom Argentina SA Class B (NYSE: TEO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AEC8144D54E43.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 139 B
EBIT 2018 32 613 M
Net income 2018 13 775 M
Debt 2018 76 177 M
Yield 2018 11,1%
P/E ratio 2018 14,38
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 66 116 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 144  ARS
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos A. Moltini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui Chairman
Gonzalo Hita Chief Operating Officer
Gabriel Pablo Blasi Chief Financial Officer
Miguel A. Fernandez Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ARGENTINA SA2 263
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.87%219 034
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-1.87%102 073
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.71%77 591
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 439
TELEFONICA-8.06%44 994
