Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sparkle Greece: First Data Center Provider in the Country to Be Certified for Its Environmental Management System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

Sparkle, the International Services arm of TIM Group and among the top ten global operators, announces that its subsidiary in Greece has received ISO 14001:2015 certification, becoming the first Data Center provider in the country to be certified for its environmental management system.

The ISO 14001:2015 certification recognizes that Sparkle Greece has successfully implemented a management system to reduce environmental risks related to its business operations, offering protection to the environment as well as to the company employees and stakeholders.

ISO certification applies to all aspects of Sparkle Greece's activities, products and services and includes Excellence in Quality of Services, Customer satisfaction and the protection of the environment; it has been awarded after an independent audit which confirmed the company's compliance with the internationally recognized standard and adds to Sparkle Greece former ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 and PCI-DSS certifications.

The new certification marks a further step towards Sparkle's commitment on environmental sustainability, as recently demonstrated with the adoption of energy efficient Li-ion battery technology for uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) in its Istanbul Data Center.

Sparkle is a proven leader in Greece for IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile and Voice solutions services and #1 for Colocation through its premium data centers located in Metamorphosis (Athens), Koropi and Chania.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator and among the top #10 international service providers worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 36 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

Athens / Rome, 5 September 2018

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
01:14pTELECOM ITALIA : San Marino to become Europe’s first 5G state
AQ
12:32pSPARKLE GREECE : First Data Center Provider in the Country to Be Certified for I..
PU
09/04AI REPORT : Global Artificial Intelligence Adoption, Usage & Investment Trends i..
AQ
09/04TELECOM ITALIA : With TIM and NOKIA, San Marino is the first 5G State in Europe
PU
09/04TIM : Anna Spinelli new Chief Procurement & Real Estate Officer
PU
08/23EXCLUSIVE : Hutchison to get EU okay for Wind Tre deal - source
RE
08/10Hutchison offers concessions to ease EU concerns about Wind Tre deal
RE
08/09FITCH RATINGS : Iliad's Entry Intensifies Competition in Italian Mobile
AQ
08/07TELECOM ITALIA : Seven firms set to enter Italian 5G auction
AQ
08/07TELECOM ITALIA : With TIM and Ericsson a new record towards 5G, the networks of ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/07Seven carriers set to bid in Italy 5G auction 
07/29Telecom Italia S.P.A. (TI) CEO Amos Genish on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/25Telecom Italia S.P.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Telecom Italia reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 300 M
EBIT 2018 3 890 M
Net income 2018 1 502 M
Debt 2018 25 533 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 7,85
P/E ratio 2019 7,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 10 793 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,86 €
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-27.13%12 509
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.72%219 778
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.40%92 835
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.13%75 824
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 740
ORANGE-4.39%42 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.