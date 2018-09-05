Sparkle Greece: First Data Center Provider in the Country to Be Certified for Its Environmental Management System

Sparkle, the International Services arm of TIM Group and among the top ten global operators, announces that its subsidiary in Greece has received ISO 14001:2015 certification, becoming the first Data Center provider in the country to be certified for its environmental management system.

The ISO 14001:2015 certification recognizes that Sparkle Greece has successfully implemented a management system to reduce environmental risks related to its business operations, offering protection to the environment as well as to the company employees and stakeholders.

ISO certification applies to all aspects of Sparkle Greece's activities, products and services and includes Excellence in Quality of Services, Customer satisfaction and the protection of the environment; it has been awarded after an independent audit which confirmed the company's compliance with the internationally recognized standard and adds to Sparkle Greece former ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 and PCI-DSS certifications.

The new certification marks a further step towards Sparkle's commitment on environmental sustainability, as recently demonstrated with the adoption of energy efficient Li-ion battery technology for uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) in its Istanbul Data Center.

Sparkle is a proven leader in Greece for IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile and Voice solutions services and #1 for Colocation through its premium data centers located in Metamorphosis (Athens), Koropi and Chania.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator and among the top #10 international service providers worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 36 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

Athens / Rome, 5 September 2018