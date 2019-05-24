|
Special shareholders' meeting held: Dario Trevisan confirmed as common representative for savings share shareholders
05/24/2019 | 09:33am EDT
05/24/2019 - 03:07 PM
Telecom Italia's Special Savings Share Shareholders' Meeting, held in Milan today, confirmed lawyer Dario Trevisan as common representative.
Mr. Trevisan will remain in office for three financial years, up to the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2021.
His full CV is attached.
Rozzano (MI), 24 May 2019
