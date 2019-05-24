Log in
Special shareholders' meeting held: Dario Trevisan confirmed as common representative for savings share shareholders

0
05/24/2019 | 09:33am EDT
Special shareholders' meeting held: Dario Trevisan confirmed as common representative for savings share shareholders

05/24/2019 - 03:07 PM

-+Text size
Print

Telecom Italia's Special Savings Share Shareholders' Meeting, held in Milan today, confirmed lawyer Dario Trevisan as common representative.

Mr. Trevisan will remain in office for three financial years, up to the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2021.


His full CV is attached.

Rozzano (MI), 24 May 2019

Download the pdf version of the press release

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:32:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 714 M
EBIT 2019 3 445 M
Net income 2019 1 401 M
Debt 2019 25 111 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
P/E ratio 2020 6,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 9 220 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,61 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA-8.48%10 311
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.71%243 469
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.46%87 285
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.53%80 123
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 581
TELEFONICA-2.11%41 717
