Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TIM: ALESSANDRO PICARDI APPOINTED CHIEF OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 12:59pm EST

TIM: ALESSANDRO PICARDI APPOINTED CHIEF OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

01/15/2019 - 06:38 PM

- + Text size
Print

TIM informs that as of  1 February, 2019 Alessandro Picardi joins the Group with the role of Chief of Public Affairs reporting directly to the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

 

Picardi is Chairman of TivùSat and Director of the Strategic Development of the platforms at RAI, as well as member of the General Counsel of Confindustria Radio Televisioni. From 2013 to 2016 he was Director of Institutional and International Relations at RAI and from 2015 to 2018 he was a Director in the Auditel Board.  Previously, he served as VP Corporate Affairs at Alitalia.
Picardi has a long-standing experience in telecommunications, having served as Head of Institutional Affairs at Gruppo Wind Telecomunicazioni; and as advisor for the Institutional Relations and Relations with the Vatican at Sky Italia.
Contibuting journalist, Picardi graduated in Rome in Communication and is member of the Board at the Centre of American Studies.

 

The Company thanks Mr. Francesco Russo for the important work he has carried out, wishing him all the best for his career.


 

Rome, 15 January 2019

Download the pdf version of the press release

Press release

116 KB

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 17:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
12:59pTIM : Alessandro picardi appointed chief of public affairs
PU
01/14TELECOM ITALIA : shareholders to vote on Vivendi's board demands in March
RE
01/14Telecom Italia Calls Shareholders' Meeting -- Update
DJ
01/14TIM : Shareholders' Meeting called
PU
01/14Telecom Italia Calls Shareholders' Meeting
DJ
01/14TIM interested in BT Italia
AQ
01/08TIM : 1.25 billion long 5 year bond issue
PU
01/07TIM : Carola Bardelli, Simone Cantagallo and Carlo Nardello join the Top Managem..
PU
2018TIM : analysis started on Vivendi's request to call a shareholders meeting
PU
2018TELECOM ITALIA : New Talents On Board For the Mediterranean Hub of the Future
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 174 M
EBIT 2018 3 345 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 25 624 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 37,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 10 227 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,69 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA3.79%11 735
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.20%239 781
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.30%82 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.78%80 342
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 257
TELEFONICA3.90%45 428
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.