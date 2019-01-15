TIM: ALESSANDRO PICARDI APPOINTED CHIEF OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

TIM informs that as of 1 February, 2019 Alessandro Picardi joins the Group with the role of Chief of Public Affairs reporting directly to the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

Picardi is Chairman of TivùSat and Director of the Strategic Development of the platforms at RAI, as well as member of the General Counsel of Confindustria Radio Televisioni. From 2013 to 2016 he was Director of Institutional and International Relations at RAI and from 2015 to 2018 he was a Director in the Auditel Board. Previously, he served as VP Corporate Affairs at Alitalia.

Picardi has a long-standing experience in telecommunications, having served as Head of Institutional Affairs at Gruppo Wind Telecomunicazioni; and as advisor for the Institutional Relations and Relations with the Vatican at Sky Italia.

Contibuting journalist, Picardi graduated in Rome in Communication and is member of the Board at the Centre of American Studies.

The Company thanks Mr. Francesco Russo for the important work he has carried out, wishing him all the best for his career.





Rome, 15 January 2019