TIM: Carola Bardelli, Simone Cantagallo and Carlo Nardello join the Top Management of the Company

TIM announces that as of 7 January 2019 Carola Bardelli, Simone Cantagallo and Carlo Nardello enter the Group reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Gubitosi.

To Carola Bardelli the role of Chief of Investor Relations.

Carola Bardelli was Head of Italian Equity Research from 2003 to 2018 and Managing Director since 2005 at Deutsche Bank and had previously led the start up of the studies centres of Intesa San Paolo (from 1993 to 1995) and of Deutsche Bank in 1995. Born in Saronno, she graduated in Political Sciences at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan and is a member of the Italian Association of Financial Analysts since 1991. She began her career in 1989, specializing in independent research on the Italian stock market at Analitica.

To Simone Cantagallo the role of Chief of Institutional Communication.

Simone Cantagallo was Director of Communication and Responsible Gaming policies at IGT-Lottomatica until December 2018. Previously, he was Head of External Relations at Banca Lombarda e Piemontese (now UBI Banca) and Head of Media Relations and CSR at Alitalia. Simone started his career at the Enel press office. Graduated in Political Sciences with a Master in Community Studies, he carried out research in Italy and France at the Gemdev - University of Paris.

To Carlo Nardello the role of Chief Strategic Development & Transformation Office.

Carlo Nardello held the role of Chief of Staff of the Alitalia Extraordinary Commissioners since 2017. From 2000 to 2016 he was in RAI covering a number of roles, including the managment of Strategic Development, of TV Programming and Marketing and CEO of RaiTrade and of RaiNet. Nardello has previously had a long experience in The Walt Disney Company and before that in Johnson & Johnson. Adjunct Professor at the LUMSA University of Rome and at La Sapienza University of Rome, he is a graduated in Economics and Business.





Rome, 7 January 2019