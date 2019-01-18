TIM: Chief Revenue Office established and entrusted to Lorenzo Forina

TIM announces the establishment of the Chief Revenue Office today, entrusted to Lorenzo Forina, who will report directly to the CEO with responsibility for developing the company's commercial strategy for the entire Consumer/Small Enterprise and Business/Top Clients offering.

Specifically, the new office will be responsible for ensuring, at group level, the operating margin of Retail clients, increasing client value, maximising income, profitability and market share by defining the offering, prices, marketing plans, go-to-market, ICT solution design, commercialisation of products/services and post-sales and care activities.

Lorenzo Forina does not hold company shares.

Curriculum Vitae is attached.

Rome, 19 January 2019