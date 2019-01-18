Log in
TIM: Chief Revenue Office established and entrusted to Lorenzo Forina

01/18/2019 - 07:35 PM

TIM announces the establishment of the Chief Revenue Office today, entrusted to Lorenzo Forina, who will report directly to the CEO with responsibility for developing the company's commercial strategy for the entire Consumer/Small Enterprise and Business/Top Clients offering.

Specifically, the new office will be responsible for ensuring, at group level, the operating margin of Retail clients, increasing client value, maximising income, profitability and market share by defining the offering, prices, marketing plans, go-to-market, ICT solution design, commercialisation of products/services and post-sales and care activities.

 

Lorenzo Forina does not hold company shares.

Curriculum Vitae is attached.

 

Rome, 19 January 2019

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 19:13:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 170 M
EBIT 2018 3 887 M
Net income 2018 -493 M
Debt 2018 25 624 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 10 734 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,69 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA8.92%12 228
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.53%234 822
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.56%81 138
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.55%79 140
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 060
TELEFONICA3.11%44 758
