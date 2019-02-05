TIM: Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development
02/05/2019 | 01:39pm EST
02/05/2019 - 07:07 PM
TIM hereby informs that Luciano Sale joins the Group with the role of Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development reporting directly to the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.
Luciano Sale does not hold company shares. Curriculum Vitae is attached.
The Company thanks Riccardo Meloni for the important work he has carried out, wishing him all the best for his career.
Riccardo Meloni does not hold company shares.
Disclaimer
Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 18:38:07 UTC
Sales 2018
19 166 M
EBIT 2018
1 577 M
Net income 2018
-572 M
Debt 2018
25 521 M
Yield 2018
0,77%
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
7,51
EV / Sales 2018
1,86x
EV / Sales 2019
1,82x
Capitalization
10 092 M
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
0,60 €
Spread / Average Target
23%
