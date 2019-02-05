Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TIM: Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:39pm EST

TIM: Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development

02/05/2019 - 07:07 PM

- + Text size
Print

TIM hereby informs that Luciano Sale joins the Group with the role of Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development reporting directly to the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

Luciano Sale does not hold company shares. Curriculum Vitae is attached.

The Company thanks Riccardo Meloni for the important work he has carried out, wishing him all the best for his career.

Riccardo Meloni does not hold company shares.

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 18:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
01:39pTIM : Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Developme..
PU
09:59aBT pressured to cut price to sell troubled Italian business - sources
RE
06:53aTELECOM ITALIA : tests 5G in Sanremo
AQ
02/04TELECOM ITALIA : Press release by the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
01/31Elliott Management Raises Telecom Italia Stake to 9.4%
DJ
01/31TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott lifts Telecom Italia stake as shareholder battle looms
RE
01/28TELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Expands Its Reach in South America with a New Point of ..
PU
01/25TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi asks Telecom Italia auditors to investigate board
RE
01/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : IBM, Telecom Italia, General Electric
01/22EUROPE : UBS and global growth concerns drive down European shares
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 166 M
EBIT 2018 1 577 M
Net income 2018 -572 M
Debt 2018 25 521 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,51
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 10 092 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA2.03%11 535
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.97%223 294
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.87%84 180
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.49%77 037
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 279
TELEFONICA1.65%44 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.