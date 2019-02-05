TIM: Luciano Sale appointed Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development

TIM hereby informs that Luciano Sale joins the Group with the role of Chief of Human Resources & Organizational Development reporting directly to the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.



Luciano Sale does not hold company shares. Curriculum Vitae is attached.



The Company thanks Riccardo Meloni for the important work he has carried out, wishing him all the best for his career.



Riccardo Meloni does not hold company shares.