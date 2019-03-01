TIM: Mario Di Mauro appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle

The Board of Directors of Telecom Italia Sparkle - wholesale international services arm and wholly owned subsidiary of TIM Group - met today under the chairmanship of Stefano Siragusa, elected Mr. Mario Di Mauro as new Chief Executive Officer of the company.



Mario Di Mauro leaves his former position as Chief Innovation & Customer Experience Officer, which he held at TIM.



Di Mauro does not hold TIM shares.



Rome, 1 March 2019