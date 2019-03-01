Log in
TIM: Mario Di Mauro appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle

03/01/2019 | 01:49pm EST

TIM: Mario Di Mauro appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle

03/01/2019 - 07:21 PM

The Board of Directors of Telecom Italia Sparkle - wholesale international services arm and wholly owned subsidiary of TIM Group - met today under the chairmanship of Stefano Siragusa, elected Mr. Mario Di Mauro as new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mario Di Mauro leaves his former position as Chief Innovation & Customer Experience Officer, which he held at TIM.

Di Mauro does not hold TIM shares.

Rome, 1 March 2019

Download the PDF version of the press release

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 18:48:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 026 M
EBIT 2019 3 624 M
Net income 2019 1 352 M
Debt 2019 24 796 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74
P/E ratio 2020 8,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 11 034 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,59 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA10.86%12 545
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.89%235 196
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.12%83 769
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.26%78 419
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 013
TELEFONICA3.41%44 801
