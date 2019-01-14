Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TIM: Shareholders' Meeting called

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:24am EST

TIM: Shareholders' Meeting called

01/14/2019 - 02:54 PM

- + Text size
Print

Combined meeting on 29 March 2019 to review the financial statements and consider the topics contained in shareholder Vivendi's request

As announced on 21 December last, the Board of Directors met today to complete its analysis of the request that a shareholders' meeting recalled received from Vivendi S.A. on 14 December 2018.

The request was granted, with the consequent inclusion of the topics the shareholder requested be dealt with in the agenda of a combined meeting to be held on 29 March 2019 that is also called, simultaneously, to review of the financial statements for the year to 31 December 2018 and the remuneration report.

In taking this decision by a majority vote, the Board of Directors considered the motivations the shareholder has given for making this request, and the company's interest in a (single) meeting to discuss the various issues the shareholders are called to resolve on, so as to:

  • facilitate the completion of the processes to approve and disclose the strategic plan, the related impairment test on goodwill and hence the financial statements, and thus

  • ensure that the shareholders have a proper and adequate information set,

while also promoting the greatest possible participation in a shareholders' meeting, in which there is likely to be a substantial confrontation on what the industrial future of the Company is to be and on the people its management should be entrusted to.

In order to grant the shareholder's request, it has been decided to accelerate the corporate calendar with reference to the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the financial statements and the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, so as to address the shareholder's need.

However, the obvious non-availability - at present - of the results of TIM S.p.A. for the 2018 financial year requires us to reserve the right to add the topic of the distribution of the dividend, which will be decided once the draft financial statements are available, to the agenda for the shareholders' meeting at a later date. The review of the draft financial statements has been brought forward from 26 February (as stated in the previously disclosed financial calendar) to 21 February 2019.

The call notice for the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholder Vivendi's report on the topics that it has asked to be discussed, the considerations of the Board of Directive on the initiative and the recommendation of TIM's Board of Statutory Auditors for the appointment of the external auditor of the accounts for the nine year period 2019-2027 are about to be published on the Compay website www.telecomitalia.com. The remaining pre-meeting documentation will be published in due course, at the time prescribed by law.

***

In light of the above, TIM's financial calendar for 2019 is updated as follows:

21 February 2019

Board of Directors meeting to approve the draft financial statements for the year and the consolidated financial reports at 31 December 2018;

29 March 2019

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements at 31 December 2018

20 May 2019

Board of Directors meeting to approve the interim report on operations at 31 March 2019

1 August 2019

Board of Directors meeting to approve the report at 30 June 2019

7 November 2019

Board of Directors meeting to approve the interim report on operations at 30 September 2019

Rome, 14 January 2019

Download the pdf version of the press release

Press release

144 KB

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
09:24aTIM : Shareholders' Meeting called
PU
09:22aTelecom Italia Calls Shareholders' Meeting
DJ
09:10aTELECOM ITALIA : shareholders to vote on Vivendi board change demand- sources
RE
06:30aTIM interested in BT Italia
AQ
01/08TIM : 1.25 billion long 5 year bond issue
PU
01/07TIM : Carola Bardelli, Simone Cantagallo and Carlo Nardello join the Top Managem..
PU
2018TIM : analysis started on Vivendi's request to call a shareholders meeting
PU
2018TELECOM ITALIA : New Talents On Board For the Mediterranean Hub of the Future
PU
2018TIM AND SONY MOBILE : agreement signed to strategically collaborate for 5G in It..
PU
2018TELECOM ITALIA : Sparkle Enhances Its ERP Infrastructure Solution with SAP HANA ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 174 M
EBIT 2018 3 345 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 25 624 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 37,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 10 221 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,69 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA3.58%11 673
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.20%235 731
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.30%81 316
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.57%81 258
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 045
TELEFONICA4.51%45 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.