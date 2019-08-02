Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA

(TIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:38am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) backed its outlook for the year despite a drop in first-half revenue as its profit rose on non-recurring income.

The Italian company said reported profit for the first half was 551 million euros ($609.2 million) compared with EUR532 million the year prior. The company said it benefited from nonrecurring net income of EUR53 million.

Revenue for the first half fell to EUR8.99 billion from EUR9.41 billion.

Telecom Italia backed its outlook for the rest of the year and said the results in the second quarter were in line with expectations.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -0.36% 0.511 Delayed Quote.5.04%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.37% 0.5125 End-of-day quote.6.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
01:38aTELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped
DJ
08/01Enel upbeat on outlook after renewables and grids boost earnings
RE
08/01Enel CEO says in no rush on Telecom Italian broadband tie-up
RE
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/26European markets lifted by telecoms and media big guns
RE
07/26TIM, Vodafone agree merger of mobile masts, 5G partnership in Italy
RE
07/26VODAFONE : Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -..
DJ
07/26Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IPO pote..
RE
07/26Vodafone to Merge Italian Towers With Telecom Italia's Inwit
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 512 M
EBIT 2019 3 379 M
Net income 2019 1 252 M
Debt 2019 25 348 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 10 638 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,51  €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fulvio Conti Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Elisabetta Romano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA6.04%11 771
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.71%228 581
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.13%84 614
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%78 782
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 579
BCE INC.11.74%40 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group