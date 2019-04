By Olivia Bugault

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said Wednesday that the board of directors of its Brazilian subsidiary TIM Participacoes SA has appointed a new chairman and chief executive, effective immediately.

Nicandro Durante and Pietro Labriola respectively now hold the position of chairman and CEO of TIM Brazil, the Italian telecommunication company said.

